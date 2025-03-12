Nick Bush is the 2025 Mens Scratch Champion for third year in a row in a row with a total of 293 from Scott Nolan with 297.

Zac Williams was the A Grade handicap winner with 277 and the runner up was Chris Campbell with 283.

Levi French was the junior champion with 301 and the junior handicap winner was Angus Rowan.

Sam Langford was the B Grade scratch champion with 330 from runner up Ian Page with 335.

The handicap winner was Tim Findlay 352 and the runner up was Ryan Terry 354.

Robert Norton was the C Grade scratch winner with 352 from Angus Rowan with 364.

The C Grade handicap winner was Sam Davidson with 289 on a countback from runner up Col Blizzard with 289.

Daryl Brown is the 2025 Senior Mens Championships played over 36 holes with 68 stableford. Thank you to our sponsor Connelly’s Office National.

Sunday was the fourth and final round of the 2025 Mens Championships sponsored by Michael Slater, Wayne Hewson and Tom Mueller.

The handicap winners were in A Grade - Aaryn Murfitt with 67 nett, B Grade- Benny Norton 67 nett and in C Grade Darce Whinam 69 nett.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Mark McCormick and he receives a voucher for $76.

The Kyle McGovern longest drive on the 8th was won by Levi French.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole on the 3rd was won by Jamie Canellis.

The Terry Brothers NTP’s on the 7th were won by Mark McCormick, Brendon Robinson and Greg Glasgow.

The 13th NTP were won by Cameron Jones and Tim Norman.

The 16th NTP’s were won by Jim Brewster and Tim Findlay.

The 17th NTP’s were won by Jim Brewster, Mitch Cameron and Lachlan Rolls.

Balls went down to 74 on a countback and there were 85 players.

On Saturday the Men played for the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning March Monthly Medals and round 3 of the Mens Championships.

The medal winners were Nick Kershaw in A Grade with 67 nett, Peter Kirkwood in B Grade with 66 nett and Zac Smith in C Grade with 69 nett on a countback.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Scott Nolan in A Grade with 71, Ian Page in B Grade with 82 and Geoff Palmer in C Grade with 89 on a countback.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Swayde Honeman in A Grade with 23 putts, Benny Norton in B Grade with 27 putts on a countback and Col Blizzard with 24 putts in C Grade.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 16th and was won by Swayde Honeman on a card draw.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Mark Hurcum with 14cm and he receives a voucher for $102.

The Terry Brothers NTP’s on the 7th were won by Simon Murray 200cm, Phillip Oliver 224cm and Mark Hurcum 14cm.

The NTP’s on the 13th were won by Peter Terry 330cm and Peter Kirkwood 333cm.

The 16th NTP’s were won by Zac Williams 370cm and Ethan Newham 210cm.

The 17th NTP’s were won by Swayde Honeman 29cm, Steve Dewar 143cm and Garry Nicolls 108cm.

Swayde also claims the Eagles Nest jackpot with his shot on the 17th hole.

The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Wayne Honeman in B Grade on the 9th with 213cm and C Grade on the 15th was won by Ron Thompson 335cm.

The Kylie McGovern longest drive on the 8th was won by Jake Veney.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters Eagles nest jackpot of $60 on the first was not won and will be $80 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Cameron Hobbs.

Balls went down to 73 nett on a countback and there were 116 players.

Upcoming events - Saturday 15th March- Young Fruit Barn 4BBB. Saturday 22nd March- Crutcher Developments single stableford Saturday 29th March GS Tiles and Floor Coverings single stableford. Saturday 5th April Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning April Monthly Medals.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Casey Ashton with 36 points on a countback and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Geoff Palmer (6 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Mark Flynn (5 balls).

Greg Nolan (4 balls) was fourth with 35 points on a countback from Ian Tierney (3 balls), John Snodgrass (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Grant Harding and he receives a voucher for $28.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 43 players.

The Friday Medley was won by Rachel Dorman with 35 points and she won 4 balls.

Runner up was Chris Keevil (3 balls) with 33 points on a countback from Jesse Bruce (2 balls).

Balls went down to 30 points and there were 13 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley is in recess until the conclusion of the Mens Championships and will return on Sunday 16th March.

CRAIG WATSON