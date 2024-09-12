On Wednesday 4th, the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by Helen Spencer.

Winners on the day -

Div 1: Justine Makeham 37pts

Div 2: Libby Plumley 33 pts

NTP’s -

A Grade 16th sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Justine Makeham

B Grade 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Noela Hardman

C Grade 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L – Estelle Roberts

Last Saturday the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by the Lady Golfers.

Div 1: Rachel Dorman 39 pts

Div 2: Pauline Collier 36 pts on a c/b from Cathy Aiken 36 pts.

NTP’s:

A Grade 16th sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Chris Keevil

B Grade 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Jackie Sheridan

C Grade 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L – Carolyn Shaw

Ball winners: Rachel Dorman 39 pts, Chris Keevil 36 pts, Pauline Collier 36 pts and Cathy Aiken 36 pts.

Last Sunday, at Gail Hanigan’s suggestion, a Nine and Dine was held to encourage new lady golfers to join us. Four new golfers came along and enjoyed the golf and lunch at the club with us and we hope they enjoyed the day and will join us on a regular basis!

The second round of Wirral Cup Matchplay sponsored by Helen Spencer is to be completed soon, with Liz Harding v Estelle Roberts, and Leanne Slater v Sandra Holmes.

There is a Tournament coming up at Wagga 19/20 October, and South West Open Championship is being played in Young 11/12/13 October.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a Single Stablefords. PAMMIE MCCLOY