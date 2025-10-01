Harden Pony Club is holding a reunion of past and present members along with their families and friends of the club.

"We would love for you to join us for a well overdue reunion to celebrate the history and spirit of Harden Pony Club," the Club said.

The event will be held on Saturday October 11 at 2pm at the Murrumburrah Showground and attendees are being encouraged to bring along old photos, uniforms, trophies or other memories and keepsakes.

At 2pm there will be an afternoon ride, family ride and games, however, it is bring your own horse.

From 6pm there will be a gathering in the new building with grazing platters, dinner, a chance to catch up and reflect. Bring your own drinks.

"Make a day of it and check out the Harden Kite Festival in the morning before heading over," the Club encouraged.

Camping is available on site by contacting the caretaker on 0457 798 251, and for those bringing their horse along to join in the activities and fun there are outside yards available for $10 per yard (horses must remain in the yard area, no horses on the campground).

Meals can be preordered for the event by contacting Courtney on 0401 953 206 or by scanning the QR code that can be found on the Harden Pony Club Facebook page.

"Spread the word, tag your friends and family," the Club said.

"Everyone is welcome, it's the perfect chance to catch up with old mates and celebrate the journey of Harden Pony Club."

The Club also noted that they understand that the event is on the same weekend as the Young Dressage Association Championships, however, the clash couldn't be avoided.

So be sure to bring your memories, share your stories and get ready to have a fantastic afternoon and evening of fun celebrating Harden Pony Club.