The Harden Hornets have had an awesome start to the 2026 half of the South West Slopes Cricket League season by taking a win over the Cootamundra Bulls.

Round 12 saw the Hornets 6/166 host the Bulls 7/106 at Tim Doolan Oval.

The Hornets won the toss and chose to go in to bat first.

Jeffrey Brown was the best performer with the bat for the Hornets scoring over a half-century for the winning side.

Runs for the Hornets were made by Danny Arabin with 13, Kai Steele with three, Ethan Abnett with 34, Brown finished up on 62, Tim Macfarlane with 35, Jack Glover with seven, Jayden Steele with four not out and Banjo Crozier on zero not out.

Fall of wickets for Harden: 1/16 Danny Arabin, 2/17 Kai Steele, 3/112 Jeffrey Brown, 4/135 Ethan Abnett, 5/153 Jack Glover, 6/166 Tim Macfarlane

On the field wickets were taken by Ethan Abnett with two, Jack Glover with one, Tim Macfarlane with two and Banjo Crozier with one.

Sebastian Crozier took a catch as wicket keeper and Jeffrey Brown took a catch as fielder.

This weekend there is a bye for the Australia Day long weekend, however, there will still be plenty of cricket action across the Hilltops with the annual Jason Sams Memorial Sevens being played in Young.

The event is being held for its thirtieth year and is filled with plenty of fun for players of all ages and abilities.

Round 13 will be played on Saturday January 31 with Harden hosting the Temora Shamrocks at Tim Doolan Oval from 1.30pm.

Saturday January 31 will also see the return for the Juniors.

The Under 11s Green Hornets will be taking on Boorowa Gold at Murrumburrah Public School from 8.30am, the Yellow Hornets will verse the Young Smashers at Murrumburrah Public School.

The Under 16s will travel to play against the Blue Tigers at Stan Crowe Oval in Gundagai from 8.30am.