Last Friday Harden played host to the League Stars mixed K-2 tag day at Roberts Park, giving younger students an opportunity to try out rugby league.

With the three schools Murrumburrah Public School, Trinity Catholic School and Wombat public school all in attendance, the event had an impressive turnout of around 120.

NRL Development officer Emma James praised the event, "It is important to offer this opportunity for kids to be introduced to the sport, as it is most kids first experience with the league."

She also mentioned the importance of smaller schools like Wombat Public School as it provides those students an opportunity to mixed with kids from the bigger schools.

Harden born NRLW Brisbane Broncos player Tara Mcgrath West who works as a rural development officer in between seasons was also in attendance and Emma James spoke of how much the kids enjoyed seeing her.

Tara being in attendance also gave the students an opportunity to see that there are real pathways to the game and that anything is possible with some hard work and determination.

Volunteers from Murrumburrah High School helped with refereeing games, as well as assisting with coaching throughout the day.

The canteen was open during the day with volunteers from Harden junior Rugby League providing snacks and drinks to young players.

The day was a great success with parents, staff and students all providing the team with good feedback.

Emma James was happy with the results of this years event and is looking forward to bringing it back again next year to another spot in our community.