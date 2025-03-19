A large number of local motorsport fans made the trip to Melbourne over the weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

With international and local superstars flocking to the city the sounds of Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Carrera Cup, Formula 2 and Formula 3 there was plenty of action throughout the weekend for locals to see.

Some locals were fortunate enough to get face to face with the likes of F1 drivers Oscar Piastri, while others were able to be close enough to touch Cam Waters.

It was a fantastic weekend on the track with Lando Norris, driving for McLaren taking out the feature event and kicking off the 2025 Formula One season in some very challenging conditions given the weather.