Boorowa Central School's Under 16s Girls have struck gold at the NSW CHS Central Schools Touch Championships.

The U16 Girls Touch team from Boorowa Central School have emerged as the 2025 NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) Central Schools U16 Girls Touch Champions after a remarkable campaign in Dubbo.

The squad of eight travelled on Monday, 1 September, ready to take on the state’s best when competition began on Tuesday, 2 September.

Their opening game was a tense clash with Coolah Central.

Boorowa were first to cross the line, but the ball was placed just over the dead ball line and the try was disallowed.

Coolah later managed to score, handing Boorowa a narrow 1–0 defeat.

From there, the girls bounced back with a convincing 4–0 win over Guyra Central.

Lara (2) and Kirsten (2) found the line, with strong leadership also from Ivy.

Momentum built quickly with a dominant 6–0 victory over Bingara Central. Belinda (3) was unstoppable in attack, while Kirsten (2) and Ivy (1) added to the tally.

Next came a tough test against highly rated Lake Cargelligo.

Once again, Boorowa’s attack clicked into gear, with Lara (3) and Ivy (1) crossing for tries to seal a 4–2 victory.

The team finished in style with a commanding 9–0 win over Braidwood.

Tries were shared across the team, with Kirsten (3), Lara (2), Belinda (2) and Ivy (2) all getting on the scoreboard.

What was also incredible was that Boorowa only had three tries scored against them in the entire five-game campaign – an extraordinary defensive effort that proved just as important as their attacking brilliance.

Every member of the side contributed to the team’s success.

Belinda was praised as a motivational leader, while Lilly, Tilly, Annie, and Lisa gave consistent and valuable support in both attack and defence.

Emily, who had trained with the team until the final week but was sidelined by injury, still travelled and ably supported her teammates throughout the day.

To cap off the day, Kirsten was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, an outstanding individual honour.

At the official ceremony, the team received their gold medals from CHS Executive Jackie Charleton.

The perpetual trophy will now hang proudly at Boorowa Central School as a lasting reminder of the girls’ success.

The Boorowa Central U16 Girls Touch team – Kirsten, Lara, Ivy, Belinda, Lilly, Tilly, Annie, and Lisa – now hold the proud title of 2025 NSW CHS Central Schools Champions.

“We only had eight players, so we knew we’d need to work for each other all day. Everyone stepped up, and to finish with the gold medal feels amazing,” Team captain Lara said.

Coach Mrs Corcoran praised the girls’ effort.

“This was an energised, fun and enthusiastic group who played with real heart. To go through such a tough draw and finish as state champions is a huge achievement for our school and for these girls,” she said.

The victory was made possible with strong community support.

The Open Girls squad cheered the U16s from the sidelines, and a number of Boorowa students volunteered as referees to ensure the day ran smoothly.

Special thanks go to Isabella, Emma, Imogen, Tristen, and Logan for their outstanding refereeing efforts.

The team also expressed their gratitude to coaches Mrs Corcoran and Ms Blomfield, whose belief and encouragement inspired the girls to bring home the gold.

The U16 Girls can now proudly call themselves the 2025 NSW CHS Central Schools Champions!

Open Girls Touch Campaign

The Boorowa Central School Open Girls Touch team delivered a remarkable performance at the 2025 NSW CHS Central Schools finals in Dubbo, beginning their campaign on Wednesday 3 September.

The squad faced immediate challenges, with one player unable to make the trip due to illness and leaders Isabella and Emma only available for part of the day.

Despite this, the team, led by the leadership group of Isabella, Mylee, and Emma, and supported by motivational leader Belle, displayed resilience and energy across the tournament.

In their first match against Coolamon Central, Boorowa dominated to claim a 5–1 victory, with tries scored by Emma (2), Ivy (1), Tamsyn (1), and Bella (1). Isabella’s leadership was pivotal in the win, though she had to depart afterward for a Canberra Raiders Development Squad training session.

The second game against Trundle Central ended in a hard-fought 3–3 draw.

Tamsyn (2) and Belinda (1) crossed for Boorowa, while several of the U16 girls who had played the day before stepped up admirably to help the team hold their own despite missing key players.

Boorowa then faced their long-time rivals Dunnedoo Central and were soundly defeated 7–1, with Ivy scoring Boorowa’s only try.

After lunch, the team rallied in a 2–1 win against Bingara, with tries scored by Tamsyn and Ivy.

With Isabella and Emma gone, Mylee stepped up as team leader, and senior player Tamsyn provided crucial guidance on field.

The final match against Uralla Central was an exhilarating showdown, with teams trading tries throughout the game.

Despite their best efforts, Boorowa were narrowly defeated 6–4.

Tries for Boorowa came from Belle (2), Tamsyn (1), and Belinda (1), with Tamsyn assisting two of the scores.

Throughout the tournament, the girls showcased remarkable determination, energy, and teamwork.

Their squad – Isabella, Mylee, Emma, Lara, Meghann, Ellie, Kirsten, Belle, Belinda, Ivy, Tamsyn, and Annie – overcame injuries and absences to secure 3rd place in this prestigious Central Schools finals campaign.

Coaches Mrs Corcoran and Ms Blomfield praised the girls’ performance, highlighting their never-give-up attitude, resilience, and ability to rise to challenges even when key players were unavailable.

Once again, the school would like to express gratitude to Imogen and Logan, past students who assisted with refereeing duties for both Open Boys and Open Girls finals series.

Special thanks also go to the small group of parents who travelled to Dubbo to support the teams, cheering them on and helping the girls feel confident and motivated throughout the day.

For Year 12 members Isabella, Emma, Meghann, Ellie, and Tamsyn, this was their final representation for Boorowa Central School.

While gold eluded them, the team leaves the tournament with immense pride, invaluable experience, and an inspiring legacy for future touch players at Boorowa Central.

