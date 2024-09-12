U13’s (Sponsored by YES Embroidery)

Coach: Kent Woods

The boys turned up ready to play and knew what they had to do. And they did just that, coming away as U13’s Group 9 Champions over the Wagga Magpies 36-22!

They came out strong, opening up the scoring and really focused on their runs and plays, but it could’ve been anyone's game with Wagga taking the lead at different stages.

The boys really dug deep and gave it their all and more, supporting and really backing each other up for the crucial offloads, putting everything on the line and not giving up.

Try scorers were Braith Anderson with a hattrick and Brock Nedelcuta, Hunter Brown, Cody Morris and Jimmy Smith all scoring a try each. Braith Anderson converted four out of seven.

Congratulations to Brock in receiving the Rick Keast Medal for Best and Fairest.

So proud of each and every one of the boys and how well they played, both as a team and their individual efforts.

What a way to finish the season! U13 Northern and Group 9 Champions.

U14’s (Sponsored by Ozcott Excavation)

Coach: Michael Sutherland

On Saturday the U14’s Cherrypickers played in the championships in Wagga against Wagga Brothers. After winning the Grand final last Saturday and becoming Premiers for 2024 the next stage is to play in the championships.

Unfortunately it wasn’t our day with Wagga Brothers taking the win on the day. It was hard all week to get the boys focused to play another game after the grand final win last weekend. We knew this was going to be a tough game.

The boys should hold their heads high on what was an awesome season getting the U14’s through to winning the premiership and building the team back up which we all put in the effort to achieve.

We went to Wagga, we played the game and became runners up for the championship for 2024, which is an awesome accomplishment and I’m proud of the boys.

We look forward to you doing it all again next year. We played some great footy this year and played some good strong teams throughout the season.

Final score for the day was 52-16 with tries to Stewart James, Zavier Pritchard and Matthew Cartwright with two successful conversions by Cayden Cross.

Congratulations to our U14’s team on a successful footy season for 2024.