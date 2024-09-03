Another big weekend ahead with plenty to look forward to!

Saturday our 16s, 18s and Reggie’s all bound for Gundagai in Minor Semi’s and Sunday we host the Major Semi featuring our First Grade Minor Premiers meeting the Dragons once more fighting for that elusive direct entry into the GF after their narrow defeat of Gundagai.

RESERVE GRADE:

Young 10 - 20 Albury

Second chance Saturday for our Reggie’s as they join the 16s and 18s in next weeks Minor Semi Final leaves us a bit flat but we can trust these fellas will be up for the task.

UNDER 18s:

Young 6 - 18 Kangaroos

Heads up fellas not our day but we get another bite of the cherry on Saturday in the Minor Semi against Coota and we can turn it around then.

UNDER 16s:

Young 22 - 8 Cootamundra

Outstanding job boys… we fought hard for this. Congratulations SWS Bank 16s, we’re through for Saturday’s Minor Semi Final.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday September 7 at Gundagai

Minor Semi-Final - Under 16s vs South City Bulls at Anzac Park 9.30am

Minor Semi-Final - Under 18s vs Cootamundra Bulldogs at Anzac Park 10.45am

Minor Semi-Final - Reserve Grade vs Wagga Kangaroos at Anzac Park 1.10pm

Sunday September 8 at Young

Major Semi-Final - First Grade vs Temora Dragons at Alfred Oval 2.30pm