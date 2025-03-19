TOUCH TRIALS IN TEMORA

Selected Year 5 and 6 boys and girls travelled to Temora to trial for the PSSA touch teams.

There were 40 students in the girls section, which made for tough competition.

Well done to Phoebe, Lana, Dakota and Sophie for trialling on the day.

Congratulations to Dakota and Sophie for making the team.

The boys coached by Miss Menz and Mr Shean only saw 13 students from our zone try out.

All six MPS boys were selected and will head to Lavington to trial for the Riverina team.

Congratulations to Riley, Alec, Liam, Harry, Noah and Van for making the team!

PSSA SOCCER

Selected Year 5 and 6 students attended the Zone Soccer Trials, where they had the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against other talented players.

The day kicked off with a few warm-up activities to get everyone prepared, ensuring that the students were physically ready for the upcoming games.

After the warm-up, the students played two fast-paced games, giving each player a chance to demonstrate their abilities in a team environment.

After a full day of competitive play and hard work, we would like to extend a special congratulations to Olive, Van and Darcy, who were selected to make the team.

Their exceptional skills, dedication and sportsmanship stood out during the trials and they thoroughly deserved their spots on the team.

We’re incredibly proud of our MPS students and look forward to seeing them represent the school at the upcoming Zone competition!

RIVERINA SWIMMING CARNIVAL

17 of our students travelled to Leeton to compete at the Riverina PSSA Swimming Carnival.

This brings some of the best swimmers in the Riverina together to fight for a chance to compete at the NSWPSSA State Swimming Carnival.

All swimmers from MPS swam exceptionally well and it was excellent to see so many personal bests being achieved, as well as a high level of encouragement and sportsmanship among our students.

The biggest congratulations to Lana, Millie, Jordan, Riley, Harry, Liam and Noah who qualified for State and will head to the NSWPSSA State Swimming Carnival to be held at Sydney Olympic Park on the 10-11 April.

