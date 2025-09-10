On Wednesday there were no ladies brave enough to take on the dreadful weather conditions, I believe Mylan was keen but couldn't find a partner.

Saturday the weather wasn't much better, Liz Justine and Mylan played in the 4bbb twister.

Sunday Liz Justine Cathy and Leanne traveled to Temora,

The weather was glorious, the course ok, the food was amazing, the golf a bit rusty.

On the home front, 23 ladies enjoyed lunch and a catch up at the Golfy.

Wednesday 3rd September the ladies played in a single Stableford sponsored by Helen Spencer 1st, Jan Broderick 37 pts c/b 2nd, Cathy Aiken 37 pts 3rd, Estelle Roberts 35pts c/b Leanne and Liz.

NTP 7th Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds A grade not struck 13th Uplands Pty Ltd B grade Jules Lenehan 16th Gail Hanigan C grade Kim Shoard.

Saturday 6th the ladies played in a single Stableford sponsored by The Services Club, winner Estelle Roberts 38 pts runner-up our newest golfer Mel Webb 36 pts well done.

NTP 7th a grade Liz Harding sponsored by Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds 13th b grade Libby Plumley sponsored by Upland Pty Ltd 16th c grade Marg Kinlyside sponsored by Gail Hanigan 17th Justine Makeham sponsored by PH Golf. Wirral cup match play results to date Estelle defeated Cathy Rachel defeating Pauline and Noela won on a forfeit from Betty.

Liz and Michele are yet to play.

Up and coming events include single stableford on Wednesday, Yass tournament on Thursday 4bbb Saturday sponsored by Helen Spencer and South West Pennant on Sunday at Tumut.

Remember to put your nomination in for our South West Open Championships at Cootamundra in October.

LEANNE SLATER