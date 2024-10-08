Over 50 riders under the age of 25 took part in a three day, intensive Eventing clinic with some of the best instructors in the state at the Harden-Murrumburrah Showground over the long weekend.

Riders of varying ages and abilities from across the state came together to receive instruction from seven of the best in the sport all thanks to the Harden Horse Trials Association.

The clinic focused on more than just instruction with students participating in mindfulness, goal setting, a look from a judge's perspective, strength, stretching and fitness, all important skills needed when it comes to competing in Eventing.

Eventing incorporates three equestrian disciplines, dressage, cross country and showjumping and, though it is a lot of fun, it takes a lot of skill, education and preparation to compete, especially at the higher levels of the sport.

The three day clinic has taught the riders the skills they can use to help them take the next step into the sport, becoming more confident, not only in their abilities, but also in their horse and the relationship they have with them.

The riders had a fantastic time and received instruction from Ben Netterfield, Hannah Klep, Megan Bryant, Sue Walker, Peter Gillies, Ellie Miller and Stasi Grovenor.

Harden Horse Trials Association secretary Emily Bowker came up with the idea and with the help of the committee is hoping it will become an annual event.

"The event was the second of what we hope to be an annual event," Emily Bowker said.

"With the support of Equestrian NSW and Eventing NSW, the development camp is modelled of a concept of high performance.

"I saw the need for the development of young riders moving up through the grades in eventing safely and with the confidence to make a successful step up.

"Given the geographic location it is often difficult to access the high calibre of instruction consistently without having to drive many miles- so that thought was bring the coaches to the riders."

The added inclusion of the on the ground sessions were of great benefit to the riders.

"Each morning the riders participated in a Yoga/Strength and Conditioning session with a personal trainer, whereby they had the opportunity to stretch some tired muscles and get some specific exercises to help them with their stability whilst in the saddle," Emily said.

"Alongside the ridden sessions there were two off horse sessions, which riders gained insight into what a dressage judge looks for when scoring tests, understanding the training scale, whilst watching the beautifully combination of Hannah Klep and Cullum Park Ava demonstrate some chosen movements - working trot vs not so working trot, correct bend on the circle vs not enough bend on the circle, correct contact vs overbent.

"Ben Netterfield also conducted a session on visualisation techniques and how this can be used to calm fear, push you through barriers of negative talk, and to prepare riders to ride dressage test, jump rounds- what do I need to to prepare for this movement, jump etc."

By the end of the three days the young riders had built up their confidence in themselves as well as their horses and ponies, ensuring that the next time they go out to compete they will be as prepared as they can be.

Harden Horse Trials Association's next clinic will be on November 22 and 23 where the international equestrian super star, the Queen of Eventing, Lucinda Green from the UK, will be presenting a cross country masterclass ahead of the Harden Horse Trials 40th Anniversary celebration on December 7 and 8.