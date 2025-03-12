Young Touch Football Association are among seven community club across the Cootamundra electorate to be awarded funding through the NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.

Member for Cootamundra was pleased to make the announcement last week and said the Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program is a significant step toward improving public health and safety.

"This is a game changer for our community," Ms Cooke said.

"Having access to an AED can make the difference between life and death.

"By equipping our clubs and groups with this vital tool, we are not only enhancing their emergency preparedness but also fostering a sense of responsibility and care within our communities.

Ms Cooke said the initiative aims to ensure that more individuals have access to Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which can dramatically increase the chances of survival in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

AEDs are portable devices that can diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.

The availability of AEDs in public spaces has been proven to significantly improve the outcomes for individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

“The response time in an emergency is crucial,” Ms Cooke said.

“The more AEDs we have accessible in our community, the better the chance of a positive outcome for someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest,” she said.

The other six groups awarded were West Wyalong Bowling and Recreation Club, Temora Gliding Club, Cowra Masonic Hall, Bectric Recreation Reserve Trus, Narrandera Amateur Swimming and Life Saving Club and Cootamundra Town Tennis Club.