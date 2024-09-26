The results of the Hilltops Council constitutional referendum at the Local Government Election earlier this month are in and they show that Hilltops Council will drop from 11 elected Councillors to nine at the next election.

The question asked in the referendum was 'Do you want a reduction in the number of Hilltops Council Councillors from eleven to nine?' with the options of 'yes' or 'no' as the response.

According to the NSW Electoral Commission 63.85 percent of the Hilltops voted that yes they wanted a reduction to nine Councillors, with 36.15 percent voting no, they did not.

According to the data there were 11,926 total votes counted in the referendum with 11,634 total formal votes and 292 informal votes.

On polling day the breakdown was:

At Boorowa Central School out of a total of 842 votes, 413 voted yes, 404 voted no and 25 were informal.

In Bribbaree there was a total of 54 votes with 34 voting for yes, 18 for no and two informal votes.

At Jugiong there was a total of 172 votes with 95 voting yes, 71 no and six informal votes.

Koorawatha Hall had 174 total votes with 112 voting yes, 48 voting no and 14 informal votes.

Murringo had 153 votes in total with 110 yes, 38 no and five informal.

At Harden-Murrumburrah there was 833 total votes with 442 voting for yes, 377 voting for no and 14 informal votes.

Rye Park had 108 total votes with 48 for yes, 56 for no and four informal votes.

Wombat had a total of 132 votes with 88 yes, 43 no and one informal vote.

Young North had a total of 297 votes with 179 for yes, 107 for no and 11 informal.

Young Public had a total of 365 votes with 228 for yes, 133 for no and four informal votes.

Young Town Hall had a total of 1,748 with 1,044 for yes, 640 for no and 64 informal votes.

In the pre-poll the breakdown was:

Boorowa - 385 total, 174 yes, 209 no and two informal

Harden - 624 total, 331 yes, 281 no and 12 informal

Young - 5,203 total, 3,663 yes, 1,428 no and 112 informal

Declared institution - 53 total, 24 yes, 18 no and 11 informal

The results won't come into affect until the 2028 Local Government Election.