Young Croquet Club hosted its annual Autumn Carnival last week with players travelling from as far away as Forster to take part in the fantastic and competitive event.

The results for the competition was:

Doubles Block B

1st Helen Scrutin and Mary Furness with six wins, one loss and +18 net hoops

2nd Ted Swan and Clyth Hoult with six wins, one loss and +10 net hoops

Doubles Block A

1st Ann Clifton and Ian Waters with five wins, one loss and +8 net hoops

2nd Carol Tieck and Nigel Sethick with four wins, two losses and +10 net hoops

Singles Block D

1st David Jameson from Orange with six wins, one loss and +16 net hoops

2nd Geoff Lawrence with six wins, one loss and +15 net hoops

Singles Block C

1st Young Croquet Club member Nancy McGregor picked up her first prize in a competition with four wins, three losses and +7 net hoops

2nd also went to a first time prize getter with Angela Meyer taking four wins, three losses and +5 net hoops

Singles Block B

1st Ray Kang with six wins, one loss and +11 net hoops

2nd Ted Lyng with six wins, one loss and +8 net hoops

Singles Block A

1st Carol Tieck with four wins, two losses and +11 net hoops

2nd Peter Long with four wins, two losses and +7 net hoops

The Business House competition made a return to the courts this week after having the last week off due to the carnival.

On Tuesday The Young Witness played against Raine and Horne and one Wednesday Douglas Transport faced off with IGA 1 and TEGRA played JMR Support with IGA 2 having the bye.

The results will be in next week's paper.