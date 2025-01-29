What a great night at the Young Croquet club, with members and guests, young and older enjoyed the Australia Day activities with a free night of play and food, compliments of the Club.

The annual thong throwing competition was won by Sue Luckie who toppled Fay Slater who had been the winner for a number of years.

Background music supplied my Norma from the Ukulele club.

Barry Hazelgrove and Shirley were guests of Geoff Nott. You never know golf croquet might be Barry's next challenge.

And what do you know Rod Johnson came and had a game, under the supervision of wife Bev (no better coach).

As the night went on and a nice breeze came up play became keen and two players that excelled were junior master Wilks and Senior Joyce Williams decked out in her Aussie day cap, I saw Joyce running hoops from all over the court.

Would also like to pay comment on the three youngsters, grand children of Neil and Sue Wilks, from eight to twelve.

The boys are no strangers to the club.

Unbelievable how they have grasped and the manner in which they play the game.

Also congratulates to their parents who also play as guests of Neil and Sue.

Attention - Notice from the board:

Yes, it’s happening, the upgrade of lights next week.

The Business House Comp will commence on Wednesday February 5, 2025.

Teams are as follows:

Donges Supa IGA team one

Douglas Transport

TEGRA

The Young Witness

Raine and Horne

JMR Support

Donges Supa IGA team two

The draw and players will be published next week.

The team members will be notified directly.

SHIRLEY CLOSE